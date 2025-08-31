Manchester, August 30: Bruno Fernandes struck a dramatic 96th-minute penalty to hand Manchester United a nervy 3-2 win over Burnley at Old Trafford, keeping alive their stuttering campaign under Ruben Amorim. The manager had labelled this fixture a “must-win” following the humiliating midweek Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby, but what unfolded was another shaky performance that exposed familiar flaws. United started brightly and took the lead through a Josh Cullen own-goal, but the mood soon soured as Matheus Cunha limped off injured and Burnley grew into the contest. Despite wasting several chances to extend their lead, Amorim’s side were pegged back when Lyle Foster headed home a superb cross from Jacob Bruun Larsen. Man Armed With Gun Arrested by Police Near Stamford Bridge After Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League 2025–26 Match (Watch Video).

United responded instantly, though, with Bryan Mbeumo netting his first league goal for the club just 15 seconds after the restart to restore the advantage. Even then, the hosts never looked assured. Their defensive frailties were once again exposed when Jaidon Anthony bundled in Burnley’s second equaliser after United failed to deal with a simple throw-in. That goal summed up the timidity and lack of organisation that have plagued Amorim’s side throughout his tenure, and frustration echoed around Old Trafford as Burnley sensed an upset. Chelsea 2–0 Fulham, Premier League 2025–26: Joao Pedro, Enzo Fernandez on Target As Blues Secure Win Amid Refereeing Controversies (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Manchester United vs Burnley Goal Video Highlights:

As the game ticked into stoppage time, United’s season—and Amorim’s future—appeared to be hanging by a thread. But fortune finally swung their way when VAR intervened to spot a shirt pull on Amad Diallo inside the area. Fernandes, who had missed a crucial spot-kick against Fulham last weekend, stepped up under immense pressure and calmly slotted past the Burnley goalkeeper to seal a hard-fought victory. The result was a relief for United, but hardly the statement win Amorim had promised. While Fernandes’ composure provided a lifeline, United’s inability to control proceedings or defend with authority left serious question marks. Burnley, meanwhile, will feel aggrieved to leave empty-handed after twice clawing their way back.

