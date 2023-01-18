Manchester United have been on a roll ever since the post-World Cup campaign began winning every game in all the competitions they have played in. Next up for the game is a trip away to London to take on Crystal Palace in the league. The Red Devils head into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over city rivals Manchester City. It was not just the victory but the manner of it that rejuvenated fans worldwide and there is a growing feeling that Manchester United of the old is back under the management of the mercurial Erik Ten Haag. While there is a growing clamour of the visitors being in the title race, the manager has stated finishing in the top four is the realistic target. Opponents Crystal Palace are 12th in the league but have won just once in their last five EPL games, which is a worry. Crystal Palace versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Manchester United 2–1 Manchester City, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Stage Comeback To Win Derby at Old Trafford (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Joachim Andersen is a doubt for the game after being replaced by James Tomkins in the lineup. He will undergo a late fitness to determine his availability. Wilfried Zaha will play down the center in the attacking third and he will be flanked by Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew on the wings. Cheick Doucoure in central midfield has a battle on his hands against Casemiro. He will need help from Michael Olise and Will Hughes to cut down the passing lanes of opposition players.

Erik Ten Hag will make a few changes for the game, considering he has the Arsenal clash on the horizon. Wout Weghorst is expected to make his Manchester United debut and will lead the attack with Alejandro Garnacho on the wings. Fred was impressive against Manchester City and is expected to keep his place in the team, while Christian Eriksen could be given a breather.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will take place at Selhurst Park, London. The match will start at 1.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, January 19. Manchester United Transfer News: Wout Weghorst Joins Red Devils on Loan From Burnley.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live EPL 2022-23 match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Crystal Palace vs Manchester United will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+Hotstar to watch the live streaming of the game but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester United are grinding out results for fun and they should be able to get the job done against Crystal Palace.

