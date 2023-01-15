Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored late in the second half as Manchester United came from being a goal down to beat Manchester City in a thrilling derby in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, January 14. Jack Grealish had given Manchester City the lead in the 60th minute and it seemed that the result would go the way of the defending champions. But Fernandes' 78th-minute equaliser sparked hopes of a comeback, which was completed by Rashford hitting the winner for his side, four minutes later. Manchester United Transfer News: Wout Weghorst Joins Red Devils on Loan From Burnley.

Manchester Derby Result:

Manchester United vs Manchester City Goal Video Highlights:

