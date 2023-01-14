English Premier League giants Manchester United have officially signed Dutch forward Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season. The forward joined Burnley, last season from Wolfsburg but failed to leave his mark. He was then loaned out to the Turkish club Besiktas. Weghorst eventually found his form back and netted 9 times in 18 matches for the Turkish giants. Meanwhile, After Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, United were looking to bolster their forward line. Hence they paid €2.8 million to cut short Weghorst's loan deal in Besiktas and then brought him to Old Trafford for the remainder of the season. Manchester United Transfer News: Jack Butland Completes Loan Move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United Sign Wout Weghorst

It's official: Wout Weghorst is a Red! ✍️🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)