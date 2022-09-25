France and Denmark face off against each other in the final round of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Group Stage fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on September 25, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Denmark vs France, Nations League 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Czech Republic 0-4 Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Selecao Register Dominant Win To Go Top (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

France can no longer advance to the knockout stage of the Nations League but will be hopeful of securing a win and gain some momentum ahead of the World Cup. Meanwhile, Denmark will need to get the better of the world champions and hope Croatia lose to have any chances of advancing.

When isDenmark vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Denmark vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The game will be held on September 26, 2022 (Monday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Denmark vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch Denmark vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the football tournament in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Denmark vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Denmark vs France match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps

