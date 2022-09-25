Portugal produced a dominant display as they defeated the Czech Republic 4-0 to go top of their group in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23. Diego Dalot netted a brace while Diogo Jota and Bruno Fernandes also got themselves on the scoresheet.

Watch Czech Republic vs Portugal Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)