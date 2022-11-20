Ecuador will be making their fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar. The last edition they played in was in Brazil, 2014 where could not get past the group stage. In their previous three stagings only once, in 2006 Germany they were able to qualify for the Round of 16 before getting knocked out by the Britishers. Ecuador with a lot of young and talented players will be heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup trying to make it their best one yet. The 26-men roster selected by the Ecuador manager G. Alfaro is looking very promising. The Brighton trio the Left-back Pervis Estupinan and the midfielders Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento will be playing in the World Cup squad. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2022, View Pics & Videos of Portugal, Brazil and Argentina National Football Teams’ Touch Down in Qatar

The country’s all-time top scorer, the Fenerbache striker Enner Valencia will also be there leading the side. The right-back Byron Castillo, who displayed an amazing performance in the World Cup Qualifiers is left out of the World Cup squad due to legal problems. In the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Ecuador are in Group A along with the hosts Qatar, Senegal, and the Netherlands. They will be kicking off the competition with their match against Qatar on November 20. In the friendlies, before the World Cup Ecuador was able to stop both the South American giants Argentina and Brazil by scoring a late-minute equalizer against them. They will face the World Cup with the same spirit and try to qualify for the Round of 16 for the second time.

Ecuador's schedule at FIFA 2022 World Cup

November 20, 2022 Ecuador vs Qatar November 25, 2022 Ecuador vs Netherlands November 29, 2022 Ecuador vs Senegal

Ecuador Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Gonzalo Plata Enner Valencia Jeremy Sarmiento Moisés Caicedo Romario Ibarra

Ecuador 2022 World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle), Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Hernan Galindez (Aucas).

Defenders: Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Pervis Estupinan (Brighton), Angelo Preciado (Gent), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp).

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Jose Cifuente (Los Angeles FC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Angel Mena (Club Leon), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton), Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid), Romario Ibarra (Pachua).

Forwards: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys), Kevin Rodriguez (Imbabura), Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce).

