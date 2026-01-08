The sudden withdrawal of Indian middle-order batter Tilak Varma from international duties has brought a rare but serious medical condition into the spotlight. Varma, 23, underwent emergency surgery in Rajkot this week after being diagnosed with testicular torsion, a condition that has ruled him out of the upcoming New Zealand T20I series and cast doubt on his participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Tilak Varma Undergoes Surgery After Being Diagnosed With Testicular Torsion, Ruled Out of New Zealand T20I Series; T20 World Cup 2026 Participation in Doubt.

The cricketer was representing Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy when he reported acute abdominal and testicular pain. His rapid diagnosis and subsequent surgery have highlighted the critical nature of the condition, which medical experts categorise as a true surgical emergency.

Defining the Testicular Torsion Condition

Testicular torsion occurs when the spermatic cord, which provides blood flow to the testicle, rotates and becomes twisted. This mechanical blockage cuts off the blood supply, leading to sudden, intense pain and swelling.

Unlike many sports injuries that involve muscles or ligaments, torsion is a vascular emergency. If the blood flow is not restored quickly, the affected tissue can begin to die (necrosis), potentially leading to the permanent loss of the testicle. Shreyas Iyer Declared Fit, Cleared for India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026.

Why Timing is Critical in Testicular Torsion

In the medical community, the period following the onset of symptoms is known as the "golden window". Clinical data suggests that if the torsion is surgically corrected within four to six hours, there is a 90% chance of saving the testicle.

However, this success rate drops significantly to approximately 50% after 12 hours, and falls to just 10% if the condition is left untreated for 24 hours. In Varma’s case, the quick response from team medical staff in Rajkot to move him to Gokul Hospital was likely instrumental in the success of his procedure.

Symptoms and Warning Signs of Testicular Torsion

While Varma initially reported abdominal pain, a common "referred" symptom of the condition, other typical signs include:

Sudden, severe pain in the scrotum.

Swelling and redness of the affected area.

One testicle appearing higher than the other or at an unusual angle.

Nausea and vomiting.

Experts note that while the condition is most common in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18, it can occur at any age. It often happens spontaneously, though it can be triggered by physical activity or minor injury.

The Procedure and Recovery

The surgery, known as an orchiopexy, involves a surgeon untwisting the spermatic cord to restore blood flow. The testicle is then secured to the inner wall of the scrotum with stitches to prevent the condition from recurring. Usually, the surgeon will also secure the unaffected side as a preventative measure.

For a professional athlete like Varma, the recovery path is structured. While patients are often discharged within 24 hours, strenuous physical activity is strictly prohibited for at least three to four weeks. This timeline is what has put Varma’s World Cup hopes in jeopardy, as the tournament is scheduled to begin on 7 February.

Outlook for Tilak Varma

According to news reports, Varma’s surgery was successful, and he will now begin his rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

While the physical wound heals relatively quickly, the return to elite-level sport requires careful management to ensure no further strain is placed on the pelvic and abdominal region. The national selectors are expected to monitor his progress closely over the next fortnight before making a final decision on the World Cup squad.

