World Cup 2022 favourites Brazil are the last team to touch down in Qatar. Neymar and Co. were the 32nd and final team to arrive for FIFA World Cup 2022. Football fans across the globe have been anticipatedly waiting for World Cup that is scheduled to kick off on November 20. The first day will see the opening ceremony followed by the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Other fan favourites Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had earlier arrived much to the excitement and warm welcome by their die-hard supporters. Here’s a look at photos and videos of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi arriving in Qatar along with Brazil, Portugal and Argentina national football teams. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live News Updates.

Neymar and Other Members From Brazil National Football Team Are in Qatar!

The boys from Brazil are in town 🇧🇷 🛬 pic.twitter.com/GqdWgio8o4 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 19, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal National Football Team Are Here

Portugal have touched down in Qatar and they mean business 👔#Qatar2022 | @selecaoportugal pic.twitter.com/8vybJLXp3o — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 18, 2022

Suave!!

The boys have arrived in Qatar. 🇵🇹🇶🇦🏆 pic.twitter.com/IZVxsTLbDG — Seleção Portuguesa (@PortugalTalks) November 19, 2022

The GOAT is Here

The GOAT has arrived in Qatar 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GhrZpuuU6i — All things Portugal (@PortugalTaIk) November 18, 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina National Football Team Mean Business

It's getting serious now 🇦🇷😤🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/OuotZTjhP0 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2022

More Pics of Messi

Argentina lands in Qatar. Oh my nourishment. ❤ pic.twitter.com/jyvYEvhUXv — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) November 17, 2022

Pics and Videos of Messi Leading The Way

Argentina’s arrival in Qatar 🇶🇦 this morning for the #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xOkqvVmrO3 — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)