World Cup 2022 favourites Brazil are the last team to touch down in Qatar. Neymar and Co. were the 32nd and final team to arrive for FIFA World Cup 2022. Football fans across the globe have been anticipatedly waiting for World Cup that is scheduled to kick off on November 20. The first day will see the opening ceremony followed by the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Other fan favourites Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had earlier arrived much to the excitement and warm welcome by their die-hard supporters. Here’s a look at photos and videos of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi arriving in Qatar along with Brazil, Portugal and Argentina national football teams. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live News Updates.

Neymar and Other Members From Brazil National Football Team Are in Qatar!

Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal National Football Team Are Here

Suave!!

The GOAT is Here

Lionel Messi and Argentina National Football Team Mean Business

More Pics of Messi

Pics and Videos of Messi Leading The Way

