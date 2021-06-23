Ecuador and Peru square off against each other in a Group B clash in the Copa America on Thursday. The match would be played at the Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiânia and is scheduled to start at 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ecuador would be coming into this match seeking maximum points. They have played two matches and have been able to garner just one point. Sitting fifth in Group B, a win is what they would want at this point in time. They conceded a very late goal in their last match against Venezuela, which eventually ended in a 2-2 draw. Ecuador would be wary of not repeating such defensive lapses in their match against Peru. Lionel Messi Reacts After Equalling Record Of Most Appearances For Argentina During Copa America 2021 Clash Against Paraguay

Third-placed Peru would, on the other hand, be more confident of the two sides, heading into this match. They defeated Colombia in their last match and a win would do a world of good for them, with respect to qualification for the next round.

When is Ecuador vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Ecuador vs Peru, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on June 24, 2021, Thursday at the Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiânia. The Group B Copa America 2021 match has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ecuador vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Ecuador vs Peru, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Ecuador vs Peru, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Equador vs Peru, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Ecuador vs Peru game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

