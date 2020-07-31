Arsenal star Mesut Ozil took to Instagram to and wished his fellow Muslims Eid Mubarak. In most parts of the world, Eid Al-Adha is being celebrated today (July 31). The footballer, apart from wishing on the occasion of Eid, prayed for everyone’s safety in these difficult times. While most of his tweet was in English, Ozil also wished Eid Al-Adha in Turkish. Ozil wrote, “Kurban Bayramımız kutlu olsun!”, which means Happy Sacrifice Feast, at the end of his post. Eid al-Adha 2020: Why Do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Bakrid? Know Significance of Religious Act Linked to Prophet Abraham.

“Happy Eid-al-Adha to all my Muslim brothers & sisters. May everyone in the world stay safe and well during these difficult times. Kurban Bayramımız kutlu olsun! (Happy Sacrifice Feast!)” Ozil wrote. Mesut Ozil Transfer News Latest Update: Arsenal Would Sell German Star ‘Tomorrow’ if They Find Right Offer, Says Gunners’ Legend Tony Adams.

Here’s Ozil Wishing Eid Mubarak

Happy Eid-al-Adha to all my Muslim brothers & sisters. 🕌 May everyone in the world stay safe and well during these difficult times. 🤲🏼❤️ Kurban Bayramımız kutlu olsun! #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/21y23bwHzY — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, amid Ozil’s rumours of transfer from Arsenal, his agent Erkut Sogut has revealed that the footballer will stay with the club. Ozil’s contract at Arsenal is valid until 2021. The 31-year-old, however, has not featured for the club since the restart after the coronavirus lockdown.

