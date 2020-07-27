Mumbai, July 27: Eid-al-Adha, also spelt as Eid-Ul-Azha or Bakrid, is one of the two major festivals of the Muslim community. On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, financially-stable Muslims must sacrifice a bovine or cattle or camel or goat, and distribute its meat among relatives and poor people, says Islam. Everyone knows that Muslims sacrifice animals on Bakrid, but what many don't know is the rationale behind the act. Why do Muslims sacrifice animals on Eid-Ul-Azha? This question arises every time the festival is around the corner. Eid al-Adha 2020 Date: When Will Muslims Celebrate Bakrid in Saudi Arabia And India?

Why do Muslims Sacrifice Animals on Eid-al-Adha?

The ritual of sacrificing an animal on Eid-al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. One of the stories about Prophet Abraham or Ibrahim, mentioned in the Quran, Bible as well as Torah with minor differences, is that God asks him to sacrifice the dearest thing he possesses. A child is the most precious thing a father has. Hence, Prophet Ibrahim decides to sacrifice his son Ismaeel as an act of obedience to God’s command. Eid al-Adha 2020: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

As written in religious scriptures, Prophet Ibrahim goes to his son and explains to him about his dream wherein God asked him to sacrifice his most loved thing. Ismaeel knows what his father meant and agreed to get killed to fulfil's God's wish. When Prophet Ibrahim attempts to cut the throat of his son, he sees that his son was replaced by a ham, which is slaughtered. The incident highlights that the purpose of sacrifice is not about shedding of blood just to satisfy Allah.

It is about sacrificing something devotees love the most to show their devotion and obedience to Allah. Islam has mandated strict rules for slaughtering animals on the occasion of Bakrid. One of the rules is that during slaughtering windpipe (throat), food-tract (oesophagus) and the two jugular veins must be cut in one stroke. The swift cutting of veins of the neck disconnects the flow of blood to the nerve of the brain responsible for pain. Thus the animal does not feel pain.

The meat of the sacrificed animal must be divided into three parts. One share should be given to the poor and needy, another can be kept for home, and the third must be given to relatives, says Islam.

