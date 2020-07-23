Arsenal would most likely sell Mesut Ozil “tomorrow” if they get the right offer for him, says Gunners’ legend Tony Adams. The 53-year-old, however, feels that the German World Cup winner is a little unfortunate but remains an ‘enormous talent’ Arsenal could still use. Ozil, who is in his final year at the North London club, last started for Arsenal in March and has not played a single match since the Premier League restarted with a reported back injury keeping him off the first team for the last two months. Mesut Ozil and Wife Amine Gulse Welcome Baby Daughter, Arsenal Star Thanks Almighty for Keeping Their Child Healthy (View Pic).

Ozil’s situation suggests that the former German international could exit the Emirates this summer with manager Mikel Arteta also reported to have dropped him from all plans which has further sparked rumours of a transfer as he enters the final year of his contract. But Arsenal will find it hard in finding a buyer for the German talent, who currently has a lucrative contract and is the club’s highest-paid player. Arsenal New Home Kit for 2020–21 Season Unveiled, Fans Impressed With Jersey Design (See Reactions).

Adams believes there is every chance that the club could be forced into retaining his services for this season and then watch him leave as a free agent next summer if they fail to sell him this year. And if that situation arises that the club must answer why and how did they let such a situation come to pass.

"I think I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt,” Adams was quoted by Goal as saying to Stadium Astro. “He's a very laid-back kind of guy, he doesn't get too flustered with anything to be honest with you. He just goes a little bit – what we would call in our day – going through the motions; but players are very different today, they're not questioned in training.

"I think Ozil, he's a very calm, sweet man, so don't judge him too quickly. He is a talent, and half the job of a head coach is getting the best out of that talent. So you could swing it on Arteta. The minute you don't get results, this is going to be more of an issue. If we lose in the FA Cup final, I think people will start then going, 'actually, how Arteta are you dealing with this situation? What are you going to do?"

Adams, who spent his entire 19-year club career as a centre-back at Arsenal, also lamented the lack of proper mentoring at the club. Someone must ask Ozil about his clothing and social media posts. Ask him to focus. “Come on then Ozil, what are you posting on your social media? Are you applying yourself? What are you doing?

"Is there anybody at the club saying that to him? 'Why are you doing your clothing range, what’s that about Ozil?' Is there anyone at the club, around Mesut Ozil, passing on the message of, 'Come on, what’s going on here? What are you doing?”

"There are too many outside influences and that's where I think the Ozil brand comes into it, and the people on the periphery and the agents get involved. Actually, if you look underneath all that, there's a really sweet human being in there, really shy boy, that has enormous talent, but he's surrounded by a lot of mess."

