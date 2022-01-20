Real Madrid travel to take on Elche in the Round of 16 of Copa del Rey 2021-22. The clash will be played at the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium in Elche on January 20, 2022 (Thursday). Carlo Ancelotti’s men will start as the favourites as both teams have hopes of advancing to the next round of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Elche vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Result: Los Blancos Secure Supercopa de Espana 2021-22 Title With 2–0 Victory Despite Being Reduced to 10 Men (Watch Goal Highlights).

Hosts Elche have had a decent run in Copa del Rey so far, registering three wins to set a date with the record Spanish champions. They bettered Almeria in the previous round and will be hoping for a huge upset. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are fresh off their Spanish Super Cup win and will look to move a step closer to the second trophy of the season.

When is Elche vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Elche vs Real Madrid Round of 16 match in Copa Del Rey 2021-22 will be played at Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium in Elche on January 20, 2022 (Thursday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Elche vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Football Match in India?

Due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Elche vs Real Madrid Round of 16 match in Copa Del Rey 2021-22 would not be telecasted live in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Elche vs Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey 2021-22 Football Match?

The Elche vs Real Madrid Round of 16 match in Copa Del Rey 2021- 22 will not be available for live streaming on online platforms in India. Fans can however log onto the teams' social media pages for live updates of the game.

