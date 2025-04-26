It's not just any match, it's the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final. Well, it's not any ordinary finale, it's the El Clasico, as Spain's greatest two clubs, and probably the biggest rivals in the world of football, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF lock horns. Real Madrid have faced horrendous defeats in the last two El Clasicos, so the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match will be a chance for the Carlo Ancelotti-coached side to seek revenge and increase their trophy count to 21, against the most successful side of the competition. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

FC Barcelona are one of the most lethal sides in the world currently. They will be playing in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match in just a few hours, they are leading in La Liga 2024-25, and are also going to play in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-finals. So, a lot's on their plate now, and they are the favourites in this one, based on the recent records. But, nothing's for sure in an El Clasico, as Barca will be missing their leading scorer this season, Robert Lewandowski, and in a match like this, the team that holds on their nerves wins.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

In the title decider, arch-rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF will lock horns in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final on Sunday, April 27. The Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain will host the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match online viewing options, read below. El Clasico Preview: Barcelona, Real Madrid Face Off in Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match live streaming online on the FanCode website, after buying a match pass.

