FC Barcelona, the most successful side in the history of Copa del Rey will need to fight their arch-rivals Real Madrid CF in an El Clasico in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 grand final. Barca have a lot on their plate as besides playing in the competition's final game, they are also contending for La Liga 2024-25 as league leaders and in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25, currently set for the semis. The Cules are doing this great for several factors, but one of those key ones would be their lethal attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha. The FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 23024-25 final match will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The Cules beat another rival side, also from Madrid, Atletico de Madrid in the semi-final. The magical win in the thrilling semi-final across both legs would now only be justified with a fairy-tale end when they beat the Los Blancos in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match, and claim the trophy. It would be extremely crucial for the side to have all their key attackers Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha available to have an edge over their opponents.

Will Robert Lewandowski Play Tonight in the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Match?

Barca's No. 9, the veteran striker Robert Lewandowski has not been named in the squad for the Cules in Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 final match, so he will not be playing. The star Polis forward is suffering from a hamstring injury, hence he has been sidelined. He is expected to return not any sooner than when Barca face Real Madrid again in La Liga. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Missing Robert Lewandowski will be one of the biggest blows for the Hansi Flick-coached side, as he is the club's top scorer this season. However, Ferran Torres, who has been the leading scorer in the tournament with five goals is present, and he might lead the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha supporting from the right wing and left wing respectively.

