Mumbai, April 27: Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, who could face a lengthy ban after appearing to throw an object towards the referee in a fit of anger during the Copa del Rey final on Sunday, apologised for his behaviour. In the final stages of Real's 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, Rudiger and his Real teammates reacted angrily to a foul given against Kylian Mbappe shortly before the final whistle. Rudiger was so angry at the decision, and he appeared to throw an object towards the referee De Burgos Bengoetxea. Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico: Jules Kounde’s Late Strike Leaves Los Blancos Gobsmacked As Barca Lift Copa del Rey 2024–25 Title With Nail-Biting 3–2 Win in El Clasico (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The defender was then shown a red card, as were Vazquez and Bellingham, after the trio attempted to protest. Having been sent off, Rudiger was restrained by his teammates and was prevented from reaching the match official.

Antonio Rudiger's Tweet

That was not good enough from all of us over two legs. Very frustrating result in the end. We need to level up for the next games. Thanks to all Madridistas in and around the Bernabeu for yesterday's great support! 🤍 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/p9szwuyeXx — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 17, 2025

In his official post-match report to the Spanish Football Federation, as per the Metro, Bengoetxea confirmed Rudiger had thrown ‘an object which missed me’, while Bellingham was sent off after the final whistle for an ‘aggressive attitude’ towards the officials.

The report read: "In the 120th minute, player (22) Rudiger, Antonio, was sent off for the following reason: For throwing an object from the technical area, which missed me. After being shown the red card, he had to be restrained by several members of the coaching staff, displaying an aggressive attitude. Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico: Antonio Rudiger Sent Off After Throwing Ice at Referee During Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final (Watch Videos).

"In the 120th minute, player (17) Vazquez Iglesias, Lucas, was sent off for the following reason: For protesting one of our decisions, entering the field of play for several meters, making gestures of disagreement. In the 99th minute, player (5) Bellingham, Jude Victor William, was sent off for the following reason: After the end of the match, he approached our position in an aggressive attitude, having to be restrained by his teammates."

However, during the press conference, when asked about why Rudiger was substituted, Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti cited exhaustion as a reason behind the defender's substitution.

"He had a fantastic game and held on as long as he could. I appreciated his effort and it was fantastic. He wasn't injured, he was just tired and couldn't run any more," Ancelotti said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).