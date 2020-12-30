Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Real Madrid are level on points with city rivals Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table but have played two games more. Tonight, the Los Blancos have an away tie against Elche where they will look to keep the pressure on Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid with the league looking more or less a two-horse race this season. Real Madrid head into this game on the back of a staggering five game-winning run with the team playing their beautiful fast-paced expansive football once again. Zinedine Zidane has rotated the squad well with injuries denying him the chance to play his preferred eleven in most games. Opponents Elche are 17th in the points table and outside the relegation zone courtesy a superior goal difference. But that could change tonight with the defending champions in town. Elche versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 2 AM IST. Zinedine Zidane Set To Leave Real Madrid At the End of Current Season.

Diego Gonzalez and Omenuke Mfulu miss out for Elche with fitness issues and apart from the duo, manager Jorge Almiron has everyone available for selection. In defence, Gonzalo Verdu has an important role to play with his team looking to stop Real Madrid’s transitional play in the final third. Lucas Boye in attack could cut a frustrated figure with not much service available from midfield. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of ELC match.

When is Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Elche vs Real Madrid clash will be played on December 31, 2020 (Wednesday Night) at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero. The match has a scheduled time of 2:00 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Elche vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Elche vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Elche vs Real Madrid for free.

Rodrygo, who suffered a hamstring injury against Granada, is a long term absentee for Real Madrid. Luka Modric returns to the matchday squad after a breather and could be deployed in midfield straight away. Karim Benzema and has Lucas Vazquez, and Vinicius Junior for the company in the forward line with Eden Hazard set for a start on the bench.

Elche have a poor record against Real Madrid, having lost each of their last eight meetings. The Los Blancos should register an easy win here.

