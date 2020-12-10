Zinedine Zidane is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the current season. The Frenchman has come under immense pressure this season and will part ways with the club in the summer as a part of a mutual agreement. Los Blancos have had a poor start to the season, find themselves nine points behind leaders Atletico in the league and just making it to the last 16 of Champions League. Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane Will Not Resign, Determined to Turn Around Results.

According to a recent report from Diariogol, Zinedine Zidane is set to part ways with Real Madrid in the summer and has made it clear to president Fiorentino Perez. The Frenchman will leave despite the club’s position at the end of the season and has reached an agreement with Los Blancos hierarchy, who also don’t want to fire the manager.

The Frenchman is unhappy with the effort shown by Real Madrid in the transfer market as Los Blancos have hardly made any signings, which Zidane wanted. According to the publication, the 48-year-old wanted the likes of Paul Pogba, Sadio Mane and Eduardo Camavinga in his team but the Spanish side didn’t sign any one of them.

Mauricio Pochettino and former Real Madrid star Raul Gonzalez – who managed RM Castilla – are in contention to replace Zinedine Zidane when the manager leaves. The former Tottenham boss is the front runner to replace the Frenchman and Fiorentino Perez would like the Argentine to take over in the summer to give him a fresh start.

Zinedine Zidane has been one of the most successful Real Madrid managers of the modern era. The Frenchman won three consecutive Champions League and one La Loga in his first spell at the club with the second being less fruitful as he could only guide Los Blancos to a single league title with trophies this season also looking far away.

