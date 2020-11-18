England will take on Iceland in the latest round of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 fixtures of League A Group 2. The clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on November 18, 2020 (Wednesday midnight). Both teams are out of contention of qualifying for the playoff but would hope to end the campaign on a high. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of England vs Iceland UNL 2020-21 clash can scroll down below. UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Belgium End England's Hopes of Playoff Qualification, Italy Top Group 1.

A loss to Belgium in the last game ended England’s hope of making it to the final four of the competition. However, with Gareth Southgate’s team unlikely to finish above third in the group, the Three Lions might give fringe players a chance. Meanwhile, Iceland have lost all of their five games in the competition so far and would hope that they can end that run on the final day.

When Is England vs Iceland Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

England vs Iceland UEFA Nations League Group B match in League A will take place on November 19 (Thursday). The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London and it has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast England vs Iceland, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live action of England vs Iceland UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Nations League in India. So fans can switch to Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the League Group D match.

Is England vs Iceland, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming England vs Iceland match online for fans in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or on the SonyLiv website to catch the live-action.

