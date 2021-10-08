France scripted an epic comeback after with a last-minute goal by Theo Hernandez in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 against Belgium. With this, France won the match 3-2 with Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema making vital contributions by scoring a goal each. Just when the match headed to an equaliser, Hernandez was the one who stood tall for the match and the team walked away with the game. The team has now made its way into the finals. Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Theo Hernandez Lead France to 3-2 Win Over Belgium in UEFA Nations League 2020-21.

Post this, the players of the team reacted to the win and they posted their reactions on social media. Belgium dominated the possession by 52 per cent and the rest was handled by France. The visiting team has 16 shots on target and six of them ended up being on target. Belgium took 11 shots and out of which six of them ended up being on target. But now, let's have a look at the reactions below.

Prior to this, Italy lost the semi-final one against Spain by 2-1. Ferran Torres scored a brace during the match and he scored a goal at the 17th and 45th minute of the match.

