After a poor show in the European championships earlier this year, France is on their way to redeem themselves as they take on Spain in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 final on Monday, October 11. The match would be played at the San Siro stadium in Milan and would begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The 2018 World Champions snatched a magical comeback win over Belgium in the semifinal with Theo Hernandez scoring the winner in the 90th minute of the game. A round of 16 exit in Euro 2020 was not quite expected of Didier Deschamp's side and now, they are in the summit clash, waiting to become the second team after Portugal to claim the Nations League title. Ferran Torres Reacts After Leading Spain to a 2-1 Win Against Italy in UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Semi-Final

For Spain, their victory over European champions Italy was a less thrilling one. Two goals from winger Ferran Torres gave them the lead at half-time after Leonardo Bonnucci had been shown a red card. However, Italy fought back with Lorenzo Pellegrini pulling one goal back. It was not enough in the end as Italy suffered a first defeat in three years. On a high after beating a top side like Italy, Spain would once again possess a decent threat to win the title on Monday.

