Chelsea will begin their Premier League 2020-21 campaign with a trip to Brighton on September 14 (Monday). Frank Lampard’s side are among the favourites to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season and will hope to kick-off their campaign with a win against Brighton. The biggest headache for coach Lampard will, however, be fielding his new signings in the club’s first league game at the start of the new season. Chelsea signed some big names in Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva and all five will automatically walk into this Chelsea team. But will all of them make their debut and make the playing XI against Brighton? Brighton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Lampard and Chelsea have added some of the finest young talents to the squad this season while also signing the experienced and Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva. German internationals Werner and Kai Havertz are two of the most coveted youngsters in world football and Chelsea beat other European heavyweights to land both at Stamford Bridge. Likewise, Ziyech was an instrumental part of the Ajax side that reached the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semi-finals and is devastating on the right-wing. Brighton vs Chelsea Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team.

Only two are however set to be part of the Chelsea squad for their trip to Brighton. Thiago Silva, who joined as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain after the Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich, will also not be part of the match. Lampard confirmed that Ziyech had injured his knee against Brighton in a club-friendly and is out for a week while left-back Chilwell is still recovering from his heel injury while Thiago Silva arrived only this week and is in quarantine.

“Hakim Ziyech took an injury to his knee against Brighton in the friendly game so he won’t be fit,” Lampard told the media. “We hope it’s a matter of weeks, hopefully, a couple of weeks, but we will have to see on that one.” He also added that Chilwell “has developed and improved this week and going in the right direction” but there is still time before he makes a return to the field.

"Thiago Silva is now in London but not training with us until the weekend, so I doubt very much he will be in contention for the Brighton game,” Lampard added. The Chelsea boss also confirmed that midfielder Billy Gilmour is still out with a long-term knee injury while Mateo Kovacic is suspended. Defender Cesar Azpilicueta and forward Christian Pulisic have, however, returned early from their injuries and could be involved from the bench.

Werner and Havertz are, however, expected to start against Brighton. Both will be making their debut for the club. Werner will play as the lone striker while Havertz could play on the right-wing with Lampard going for a three-man midfield. Callum Hudson-Odoi will play on the left while Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mason Mount will guard the midfield.

Chelsea have had a great transfer window with six new blockbuster incomings and are still in the market for a goalkeeper with Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy close to joining the Premier League club by the next week. Lampard has also targeted Declan Rice from West Ham although that signing looks far-fetched for now. With such a strong squad at his disposal, fans will hope are off to a bright start in the new season.

