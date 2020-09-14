EPL 2020-21 Live Streaming: Chelsea will take on Brighton in their opening fixture of the new English Premier League season. The clash will be played at The Amex Stadium on September 14, 2020 (late Monday night). Both the teams’ managers are starting their second season at the club and will be hoping to do better than the last campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea in EPL 2020-21, can scroll down below. BHA vs CHE Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Brighton vs Chelsea Football Match.

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market, bringing in five high-profile names into the team. But with Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell inured, they will have to wait for their debut, however, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner could make their debut for the Blues. Meanwhile, Brighton have added Adam Lallana to their squad and the former Liverpool star could be handed a start. Adam Lallana Transfer News : Brighton Signs Liverpool Midfielder on Three-year Contract.

When is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on September 15, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will be played at The Amex Stadium and will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea match.

