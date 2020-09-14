Brighton (BHA) will take on Chelsea (CHE) in their opening match of the Premier League 2020-21. BHA vs CHE clash will be played at The Amex Stadium on September 14, 2020 (late Monday night). Both have made some interesting signings and will be hoping for a positive start to the new season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Fantasy Team predictions for Brighton vs Chelsea in EPL 2020-21, can scroll down below. Here’s What Chelsea Fans Can Expect From Kai Havertz

Both teams had loads of similarities between them as they appointed new managers last season in hopes of building for the future and after a decent first campaign, they will be looking to build on that success. Frank Lampard has added the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to his team with Graham Potter adding Joel Veltman and Adam Lallana to his side. Adam Lallana Transfer News : Brighton Signs Liverpool Midfielder on Three-year Contract.

Brighton vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Matt Ryan (BHA) must be your keeper for this game.

Brighton vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Marcos Alonso (CHE) and Lewis Dunk (BHA) must be your defenders.

Brighton vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Davy Propper (BHA), Leandro Trossard (BHA), Kai Havertz (CHE) and Mason Mount (CHE) must be your midfielders.

Brighton vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Aaron Connoly (BHA), Olivier Giroud (CHE) and Timo Werner (CHE) must be your forwards.

Brighton vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Matt Ryan (BHA), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Marcos Alonso (CHE), Lewis Dunk (BHA), Davy Propper (BHA), Leandro Trossard (BHA), Kai Havertz (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Aaron Connoly (BHA), Olivier Giroud (CHE) and Timo Werner (CHE).

Olivier Giroud (CHE) must be your skipper for this clash while Aaron Connoly (BHA) can be named as your vice-captain.

