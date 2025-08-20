The English Premier League 2025-26 has commenced and fans enjoyed an exciting matchday 1 where all teams could see where they stand in the start of the season. The first matchweek saw some big games like Arsenal vs Manchester United. Arsenal came out victorious by a narrow margin. Manchester City, Liverpool also started with victories. Tottenham Hotspur started with a win too but shockingly FIFA Club World Cup 2025 champions ended up with a draw. Newly promoted Sunderland had a strong start to the season with a win. Another newly promoted team Leeds United also started their campaign with a narrow victory over Everton. Alexander Isak vs Newcastle United: Swedish Striker Says ‘Trust Lost, Relationship Can’t Continue’ Amid Liverpool Transfer Links, Magpies Respond With Stern Statement.

Liverpool are the defending champions of the Premier League and are looking to secure a double by winning the Premier League once again. Meanwhile, Manchester City are aiming to get their lost throne back and they have showed intent in the transfer market to achieve it. Arsenal are not far as they displayed a robust performance on the opening matchweek against Manchester United. The latter also promised a lot in that match will look to comeback strong on matchweek 2. Thomas Frank and his Tottenham Hotspur side are looking for a better finish this season as well. But they have a tough challenge in form of Manchester City on matchweek 2. The PL 2025-26 matchweek 2 kicks off on August 22, Friday. Read below to see all 10 fixtures of all 20 teams in the competition. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Leeds United Kick off Season With Victory, Manchester City Lead Standings.

First Matchweek EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Friday, August 22 West Ham vs Chelsea 20:00 00:30 (Saturday, August 16) Saturday, August 23 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspurs 12:30 17:00 Saturday, August 23 Brentford vs Aston Villa 15:00 19:30 Saturday, August 23 Burnley vs Sunderland 15:00 19:30 Saturday, August 23 Arsenal vs Leeds United 15:00 19:30 Saturday, August 23 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City 17:30 22:00 Sunday, August 24 Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest 14:00 18:30 Sunday, August 24 Everton vs Brighton 14:00 18:30 Sunday, August 24 Fulham vs Manchester United 16:30 21:00 Monday, August 25 Newcastle vs Liverpool 20:00 00:30 (Tuesday, August 19)

There are some big and important games in the Premier League 2025-26 on matchweek 2. Chelsea will look for their first win in the season when they take on West Ham. Crystal Palace will look to continue their good performance against Nottingham Forest. Manchester United will also try to get three points against Fulham. Arsenal will face a tough test infront of resilient Leeds United.

