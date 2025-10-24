The Premier League 2025-26 action resumed last week after International break and teams are back in their campaign trying to push themselves forward. Chelsea secured a solid victory against Nottingham Forest while Manchester City clinched three points against Everton. League leaders Arsenal, maintained their position at the top with a narrow win against Fulham. Sunderland and Brighton secured important wins as well. Tottenham Hotspur's initial run of form took a stumble as they were handed a 2-1 defeat at home by Aston Villa. The biggest match of the matchweek where Liverpool and Manchester United took on each other saw the latter clinch a solid win through a late winner. Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26; Harry Maguire's Late Header Helps Red Devils Secure Three Points In Clash Against Arch-Rivals.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Bournemouth complete the top three in the Premier League 2025-26 points table. In the matchweek 9 starting from October 25, some big games await fans. Liverpool has not been in the best of forms, despite being the defending champions. Arsenal has maintained their consistency to stay at the top while the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United have been erratic. Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Wolves are the three teams in the relegation zone. Meanwhile, fans eager to know the schedule of matchweek 9 of the Premier League 2025-26, will get the entire information here. Lionel Messi Signs Contract Extension With Inter Miami; Star Argentina Football to Continue In MLS Till 2028.

Matchweek 8 EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Saturday, October 25 Leeds United vs West Ham 20:00 00:30 Saturday, October 25 Chelsea vs Sunderland 15:00 19:30 Saturday, October 25 Newcastle United vs Fulham 15:00 19:30 Saturday, October 25 Manchester United vs Brighton 17:30 22:00 Sunday, October 26 Brentford vs Liverpool 20:00 00:30 Saturday, October 26 Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest 15:00 19:30 Saturday, October 26 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace 15:00 19:30 Sunday, October 26 Aston Villa vs Manchester City 15:00 19:30 Sunday, October 26 Wolves vs Burnley 15:00 19:30 Sunday, October 26 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 22:00

EPL 2025-26 matchweek 9 will begin with the Leeds United vs West Ham match on Saturday, October 25, at 00:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The most anticipated matches of matchweek 9 in English Premier League 2025-26 is definitely the Manchester United vs Brighton, Aston Villa vs Manchester City and Arsenal vs Crystal Palace. The Chelsea vs Sunderland clash can alsp be termed as another crucial clash. The gameweek 9 ends with the Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur clash on October 26, starting at 22:00 PM IST.

