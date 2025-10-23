Lionel Messi puts retirement rumours to bed as he signs a contract extension with Inter Miami. Messi is all set to stay in Inter Miami and Major League Soccer for the upcoming three years and his contract gets extended to 2028. Verbal agreement was reported by sources last week and now it gets confirmed as MLS approved all the formal steps. Messi joined Inter Miami back in summer of 2023 and him extending his stay in USA will definitely elate the fans there. ‘Incredible’ Lionel Messi Shares Post As Star Argentina Footballer Celebrates 21st Anniversary of His Barcelona Debut.

Lionel Messi Signs Contract Extension With Inter Miami

