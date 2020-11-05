Erling Haaland is one name who set the Internet on fire with a brace against Club Brugge last night at the Jan Breydel Stadium. The Borussia Dortmund striker scored a brace in the Champions League 2020-21 game. With this, Erling Haaland has surpassed the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Carlos Tevez and many others to be the player to score the most number of goals in his first 11 outings of the Champions League. Tevez had netted 13 goals from his first 11 outings in the league whereas Lukaku has scored 11 goals from 11 matches. The netizens also went berserk with the kind of record scripted by the 20-year-old. Erling Haaland’s Awkward Reaction After Being Asked About Sleeping Alone Goes Viral, Fans Call The Question a Weird One (Watch Video).

Even the official account of Borussia Dortmund hailed the youngster for his goals. The youngster scored goals at the 18th and 32nd minute of the match leading the Black and Yellow team to a score of 3-0. Dortmund dominated the ball with 54 per cent and the rest was with Club Brugge. Dortmund had six shots on target and Brugge had four shots on target. Now, let's have a look at the record and the tweet by Dortmund.

Erling Haaland now has more Champions League goals than: Carlos Tevez (13) Dimitar Berbatov (13) Radamel Falcao (12) Olivier Giroud (12) George Weah (11) Romelu Lukaku (11) Michael Owen (11) Diego Costa (11) Christian Vieri (10) He's scored 14 in just 11 matches 🤯🙌 pic.twitter.com/J95ehhNp5N — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

Dortmund

No player has scored more #UCL goals (13) in their first 11 matches than, you guessed it, Erling Haaland 🤖 pic.twitter.com/LqmXt22BfZ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 4, 2020

With this Dortmund stands on number one of the Group F points table. Dortmund will host the same team on November 25, 2020 at the backyard of the Black and Yellow army.

