Erling Haaland is known for his crisp interviews which often end in the smallest amount of time. This time the Borussia Dortmund striker was stumped with the question from one of the reporters after the Champions League 2020-21 game against Club Brugge. He was asked by the reporter if he’s sleeping alone after failing to score a hat-trick. Haaland was taken aback by the question and seemed tongue-tied. He simply moved on with the set of questions vanished. However, his reaction went viral on social media and the fans called the question a weird one. During the game, Haaland scored twice in the Group F game at 18th and 32nd minute. He failed to score a hat-trick. Erling Haaland’s 11-Worded Interview After Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, Bundesliga 2019- 2020 Reminds Fans of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Watch Video).

The question was asked in reference to his statement made by the footballer where he said that he will take home a girlfriend if he scores a hat-trick. Haaland was stumped by this unexpected question. So, are you going to sleep lonely tonight?" asked the reporter. The Dortmund striker responded after a pause and said, "Errr, yeah". The reporter further asked, "You didn't score a hat-trick tonight, so you're not taking a girlfriend home.” Haaland replied with a curt "No". Now, let’s have a look at the video shared online on social media.

Carra's reaction at the end 😂 🤣 pic.twitter.com/i1sqyGhRKW — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) November 4, 2020

Reactions:

He was shooting his shot 😂😂 — James Howson (@BigJimmy_V) November 4, 2020

Weird question

This is the weirdest post match interview of all time pic.twitter.com/N99nKwWo2B — Muc (@muckman) November 5, 2020

Bloody hell

Bloody hell. What a weird question — amar singh (@amarjourno) November 4, 2020

Last one

That was a weird weird interview — Hallie (@hals517) November 4, 2020

In the end, Borussia Dortmund won the game by 3-0. Thorgan Hazard was the one who scored the first goal for the game at the 14th minute of the match. Dortmund stands on number one of the Group F points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).