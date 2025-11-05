UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will clash at the Etihad Stadium this evening in the UEFA Champions League, with both teams looking to continue with their decent start to their European campaign. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have had their problems with consistency this campaign, but they have done well to climb to the second spot in the Premier League and will not turn their focus to the continental showdown. Dortmund, too, are part of the chasing pack in the Bundesliga and they have been one of the most consistent clubs in Europe over the past few seasons. Manchester City versus Borussia Dortmund will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Alexis Mac Allister’s Lone Goal Helps The Reds Beat Los Blancos At Anfield.

Nico Gonzalez will continue to feature as the defensive midfielder for Manchester City with Rodri and Mateo Kovacic missing in action. Phil Foden and Tijjani Reijnders will be the two attacking midfielders with striker Erling Haaland up top in a 4-1-4-1 formation. Savinho and Jeremy Doku will look to use their pace to terrorise the opposition backline.

Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi will form the strike partnership for Borussia Dortmund, with the Germans opting for a 3-4-1-2 formation. Maximilian Beier will be the playmaker slotting in behind the backline. Marcel Sabitzer will feature with Felix Nmecha in the Dortmund midfield, with their main task being to cover the backline for the visitors. PSG 1-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Luis Diaz Slams Brace For Die Roten As Defending Champions Suffer First Loss Of UCL Season.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Date Thursday, November 6 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, 3, 4 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City is set to square off against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, November 6. The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and 4 TV channels. For the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester City will be tested in this game, but playing in front of their fans should motivate them enough to secure a 2-1 win.

