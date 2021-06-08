Chelsea after winning the Champions League, are looking to strengthen their squad for the upcoming footballing season. The Blues are in search of a world-class striker and have identified Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as their main target. The Blues struggled for goals from their strikers last season with midfielder Jorginho being their leading scorer in the league with seven strikes, all from the penalty spot. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Norwegian Striker Considering Leaving Borussia Dortmund in Summer.

According to a recent report from Daily Mail, Chelsea have initiated talks with Borussia Dortmund over the possible signing of Erling Haaland but the deal still remains far off. The Norwegian has been one of the most in-demand strikers in world football with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in him.

It is understood that manager Thomas Tuchel, who recently signed a new contract with the club, has demanded an elite center-forward for the upcoming season to help the Blues in their bid to compete for multiple trophies. Lack of goals from strikers was the main issue for the London outfit last season.

However, Chelsea know that a deal for Erling Haaland will be complicated given the transfer fee of the Norwegian. The 20-year-old has a release clause of 75 million which becomes active in 2022 and if any club wishes to sign him earlier than that will need to pay a price much higher than that. Borussia Dortmund have stated that the Norwegian will stay at the club for the upcoming season but could change their stance if the correct bid arrives.

With Chelsea in the market for a new striker, Harry Kane is also one of the options for the Blues but the Englishman won’t be available for cheap. The Spurs striker has expressed his to leave in the summer with Tottenham Hotspur setting a £150 million price tage on their superstar.

