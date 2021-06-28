The Euro 2020 continues to serve uninterrupted entertainment for the fans. The Round-of-16 brought some amazing entertainment. In this article, we shall bring to you the schedule for day 15. But before that let's have a look at the results of day 14. So we had a couple of games in the round-of-16. Portugal met Belgium at Sevilla and Netherlands locked horns with the Czech Republic. Cristiano Ronaldo's team was knocked out of the Euro 2020 as they lost to Belgium 0-1. It was Thorgan Hazard who scored a goal and knocked the defending champions away from Euro 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Knocked Out of Euro 2020, Defending Champions Lose 0-1 to Belgium.

Also, Netherlands got knocked out of the European Championship as they lost the match 0-2. Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick were the ones who scored goals for the Czech Republic and were responsible for knocking out Czech Republic from the Euro 2020. Sso we already have four teams who have been eleminated from the Euro. Eight teams will make it to the next round. Now, let's have a look at today's schedule.

Euro 2020 Day 18 Schedule With Match Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 28, 2021 Croatia vs Spain 09:30 pm Parkern 2 June 29, 2021 France vs Switzerland 12:30 am National Arena

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

The Day of the round of 16 phase of Euro 2020 will also witness the matches between England and germany which will be quite an interesting fixture. Then, we shall have Sweden locking horns with Ukraine.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Live Online Streaming & Telecast

The live telecast of Euro 2020 will be available on the Sony Sports network as they are the official broadcasters. Meanwhile, SonyLiv, FanCode and Jio Tv will provide the live streaming of the tournament on online platforms.

