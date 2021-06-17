The Euro 2021 has been extremely entertaining for the fans as it has so far given us matches that have produced results in the dying minutes of the match. Thus in this article, we shall bring to you the schedule of day 7, the points table and of course the upcoming days. Before that, let's have a look at what day 6 of the game offered us. Wales witnessed a thumping win against Turkey as they walked away with a 2-0 win. Gareth Bale had an awful outing when it came to the penalty, but provided a wonderful assist to Connor Roberts. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Whereas, Manuel Locatelli and Ciro Immobile were the ones who guided Italy to a 3-0 win. Locatelli scored a brace against Switzerland whereas, Immobile chipped in with a goal. Whereas, Russia won the first game at the Euro 2021 against Finland as they won the game 1-0. Aleksei Miranchuk scored a goal at the 45th minute of the game and thus opened their account positively. Now, let's have a look at the schedule of the match. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

Euro 2020 Day 7 Schedule With Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 17, 2021 Ukraine vs North Macedonia 06:30 pm National Arena 2 June 17, 2021 Denmark vs Belgium 09:30 pm Parken 3 June 18, 2021 Netherland vs Austria 12:30 am Amsterdam ArenA

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

On June 18, we have Sweden vs Slovakia which will be held at 6.30 pm IST. Croatia will play the Czech Republic at 9.30 pm IST. at 12.30 am we have quite an interesting match between England and Scotland.

Euro 2020 Points Table

Italy has already qualified in the round of 16 i.e. the knockout stage and top the points table with 6 points. Wales is placed on number two of the points table with 4 points in their kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).