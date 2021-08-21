Over 9,000 coronavirus infections have been linked to Euro 2020 tournament in the United Kingdom (UK). The infection grew significantly following Euro 2020 semi-final and final. A research programme highlighted that more than 85% of all the infections connected to the 49 days of various outdoor sport, music and entertainment events came from eight Euro 2020 matches, reported The Guardian. Sourav Ganguly Defends Rishabh Pant for Not Wearing a Mask During Euro 2020, Says ‘Rules Have Changed’.

The study was jointly run by the culture department and Public Health England and it was found that 9,402 positive Covid tests emerged from fans at the Euro 2020 games. It further reported that around 3,036 people showed symptoms inside two days of the games.

“The Euro 2020 tournament and England’s progress to the Euro final generated a significant risk to public health across the UK even when England played overseas,” the report states.

“This risk arose not just from individuals attending the event itself, but included activities undertaken during travel and associated social activities,” it added.

It must be noted that ahead of the semis and final, more than 60,000 fans will be allowed after an announcement by the UK government. The attendance was increased to 75% of capacity for each game. The thrilling final was contested between hosts England and Italy. After the 1-1 draw, the game went into the penalties and Italy won 3-2.

