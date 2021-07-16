Rishabh Pant had been criticised for not wearing a mask during his outing at Euro 2020. He had visited Wembley Stadium for the match between England and Germany Euro 2020 on June 29, 2021. Now, Pant has been tested positive for COVID-19 and Sourav Ganguly has defended the Indian wicketkeeper for not wearing a mask. He spoke to a channel and said that the rules have changed. The BCCI President also explained that the team was on leave and it's impossible to wear a mask at all times. Michael Vaughan Calls For Change in Isolation Laws After Rishabh Pant Tests Positive for COVID-19, Raises Concerns for IND vs ENG Test Series.

“We have seen Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed. They were on leave and it’s physically impossible to wear masks all the time,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by News18. Pant will not travel to Durham for the three-day practice match against Select County XI. Instead, KL Rahul is expected to travel with the team. Rishabh Pant and net bowler Dayanand Garani is also tested positive for COVID-19. Both the players have been isolated. The support staff who have come in contact with both players have also been isolated.

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

The BCCI confirmed the news of Pant getting infected on social media. As of now, the UK on Wednesday clocked 42,302 cases which had been the highest number of COVID-19 cases since January 2021. Michael Vaughan has also called for a change in the laws. He also feared that India vs England could be obstructed due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

