The Euro 2020 is yet another much-awaited tournament for all football fans around the world. And why not? The tournament was supposed to happen last year, but due to the outspread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mega event was postponed last year. This year, the Euro Championship 2020 starting on June 12, 2021. The schedule has an exciting game on the cards. The first match shall witness Italy and Turkey locking horns against each other. Now, in this article, we shall be bringing to you the three midfielders who could make an impact on the game. Euro 2020: Manchester City And Chelsea Players Join England Squad Ahead Of European Championship.

Kevin de Bruyne:

This midfielder from Belgium is the go-to man for Manchester City. Kevin de Bruyne chips in with many goals and assists. In his last three outings for Belgium not only did, Kevin de Bryune provided a couple of assists but also scored a couple of goals. He will be surely one of the marquee players for his side. He might sit out for the first few games due to an injury but will surely be handy to his side.

Bruno Fernandes:

This guy from Manchester United has been blazing guns ever since he has been signed by the Red Devils. However, his return to the squad has been a tad bit disappointing, but the kind of a player he has been for United, turning the tables seems to be quite an easy job for him.

N'Golo Kante:

Chelsea won the Champions League 2020-21 and a lion's share of their credit goes to Kante who was nothing short of being exceptional. The French midfielder averaged 52 passes per match with a pass completion rate of 87 percent. He had scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists. Needless to say, he is one player who could turn the tables.

That's all for now. If you think we have missed out on your favourite player in this list, feel free to chip in with your comments below. Stay tuned to this space for more on Euro 2020.

