Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United enters a new chapter on January 8, 2026, as they travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley in Premier League 2025-26. The match marks the beginning of the post-Ruben Amorim era, following the head coach’s dismissal on Monday. Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher has stepped in as interim manager to lead the Red Devils, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League table. Facing a Burnley side that has struggled with an 11-game winless run, United will be looking for a decisive "manager bounce" to reignite their push for the top four. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Emerges as Candidate For Interim Coach Of Manchester United After Premier League Club Part Ways With Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United has a formidable record at Turf Moor, having remained unbeaten in their last eight visits. The reverse fixture earlier this season at Old Trafford ended in a narrow 3–2 victory for United, secured by a late penalty. While Burnley’s home form has been poor—scoring only once in their last four matches at Turf Moor—the uncertainty surrounding United’s managerial change could provide an opening for the hosts.

Burnley vs Manchester United Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 8.

Venue: Turf Moo

Time: 1:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Burnley vs Manchester United Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Burnley vs Man United match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Burnley vs Manchester United Team News and Key Players

Interim boss Darren Fletcher has received a significant boost with the return of captain Bruno Fernandes and midfielder Mason Mount, both of whom missed the recent draw against Leeds. However, the squad remains stretched due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with Noussair Mazraoui, Amad Diallo, and Bryan Mbeumo all away on international duty. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club

Burnley, managed by Scott Parker, is dealing with an extensive injury list. Key players like Josh Cullen and Zeki Amdouni are out, though they hope to have defender Maxime Esteve back in time for kick-off. Sitting 19th in the table, the Clarets are desperate for points to avoid being cut adrift in the relegation zone.

