Following the competition of the group stage of the Euro 2020, 16 teams have booked a place for themselves in the Round of 16. The 60th edition of the European Championships began on June 11 and is being played in 11 cities across Europe for the first in the prestigious tournament’s history. So as the competition enters its knockout phase, here is everything you need to know including draws, teams, dates and timings in IST. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Final Update.

Defending champions Portugal once again booked their place in the Round of 16 as they drew with France on the final day of the Group stages. Meanwhile, Spain and Germany also avoided early exits from the Championship as they managed to get the required result that secured their place in the knockout phase of the competition. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download.

When Does Euro 2020 Round of 16 Start?

Following the conclusion of the group stages, Euro 2020 enters into the knockout phases. The Round of 16 clash will begin from June 26, 2021 (Saturday) onwards and will be played until June 30, 2021 (Wednesday).

Which Teams Have Qualified For Euro 2020 Round of 16?

A total of 16 teams have booked their spot in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 with group winners and runners-up making it to the knockout phase and are joined by the four best third-placed teams across the six groups.

Groups Winners Runners-Up Best Third Placed Team A Italy Wales Switzerland B Belgium Denmark C Netherlands Austria Ukraine D England Croatia Czech Republic E Sweden Spain F France Germany Portugal

What Are Euro 2020 Round of 16 Fixtures?

A total of 16 teams will face each other in the knockout phase to emerge as the champions of Europe come the end of the tournament.

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 26, 2021 Wales vs Denmark 09:30 pm Amsterdam 2 June 27, 2021 Italy vs Austria 12:30 am London 3 June 27, 2021 Netherlands vs Czech Republic 09:30 pm Budapest 4 June 28, 2021 Belgium vs Portugal 12:30 am Seville 5 June 28, 2021 Croatia vs Spain 09:30 pm Copenhagen 6 June 29, 2021 France vs Switzerland 12:30 am Bucharest 7 June 29, 2021 England vs Germany 09:30 pm London 8 June 30, 2021 Sweden vs Ukraine 12:30 am Glasgow

Where to Watch Euro 2020m Round of 16 in IST?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of Euro 2020 in India and will telecast the matches live on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live broadcast. Fans can also enjoy the game on online platforms. SonyLiv and FanCode will provide the live streaming of the European Championships but fans need to pay a nominal fee first. Jio will also provide streaming for its users on Jio TV.

