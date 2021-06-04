Argentina met Chile in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CONMEBOL, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Lionel Messi scored the opening goal and handed Argentina an early lead via a penalty in the 24th minute. However, it was Alexis Sanchez’s goal in the 36th minute that made Argentina settle for a draw. Following the game, fans were quick to draw a comparison between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo once again. Argentina 1-1 Chile Goal Video Highlights, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL: Lionel Messi, Alexis Sanchez Net Goals in Drawn Contest.

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate has been going for years with fans divided over who is the best. After Messi’s penalty goal, some of the fans felt Ronaldo was better striker than Messi in internationals. Meanwhile, we found some post-game reactions on Twitter and here are few: Cristiano Ronaldo Prepares for Spain vs Portugal Euro 2020 Friendly Football Match (See Pics).

Ronaldo vs Messi

Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo is clearly the best player in International stage. Goals WITHOUT penalties: Cristiano Ronaldo (94) Lionel Messi (54) pic.twitter.com/71yTlgcaF6 — Albanus10 (@Albanus_10) June 4, 2021

Overrated?

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best footballer on earth. Messi is overrated, the Polish boy,Robert Lewandowski certainly will succeed @Cristiano — VanreyNewAfrica™ (@VVanrey) June 4, 2021

Difference

Why is my Idol different from Ronaldo 😭. He can't score goals against top teams. Nicaragua man😭 pic.twitter.com/SpEh3uAUhf — Honest Messi Fan (@honestmessifan0) June 4, 2021

Stats, Stats!!!

Cristiano Ronaldo has 14 goals in tournaments against top 20 FIFA ranking teams, While his rival Lionel Messi has 0 goals against them. Clutch. pic.twitter.com/nsYBoUSv1z — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) June 4, 2021

Neutral!

I love both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi they are both the world's most respected and best players I love them — Tseliso Mosolodi (@Tselisomosolod3) June 4, 2021

Both Messi and Ronaldo are currently on the national duty. After Chile Argentina will face Colombia next on June 09 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CONMEBOL. Portugal, on the other hand, will be up against Spain in the Euro 2020 friendly on June 04.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).