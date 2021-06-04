Argentina and Chile’s match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL ended in a 1-1 draw after Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez netted a goal each for their side. Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute via a penalty for the hosts. Then in the 36th minute, striker Alexis Sanchez netted an equaliser. The game was Argentina’s first competitive outing since November. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Skipper Set To Accept Club's 10-Year Renewal Proposal.

Claudio Bravo, Chile’s goalkeeper, did well to keep Messi with his free kick at bay just minutes before the half-time. After the first half both the teams struggled to find the net. Meanwhile, you can check the goal video highlights from the Argentina vs Chile below.

Watch Lionel Messi's Penalty

#ELIMINATORIASxTLT | ¡GOL DE ARGENTINA! ¡GOL DE MESSI! 24' ⌚ @Argentina 🇦🇷 1-0 🇨🇱 @LaRoja Tras la falta de Maripan contra Lautaro Martínez, el 10 abrió el marcador del compromiso. Míralo en vivo (solo para Venezuela) 👉https://t.co/OoEKnYKLlT pic.twitter.com/1sKKe3CJaS — TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (Desde 🏠) (@LaTeleTuya) June 4, 2021

Alexis Sanchez's Equaliser

#ELIMINATORIASxTLT | ¡GOL DE CHILE! ¡GOL DE ALEXIS SÁNCHEZ! 36' ⌚ @Argentina 🇦🇷 1-1 🇨🇱 @LaRoja Tras el tiro libre de Charles Aranguiz, Alexis marcó el empate para la roja ⚽️ Míralo en vivo (solo para Venezuela) 👉https://t.co/OoEKnYKLlT pic.twitter.com/93mYzZuI4p — TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (Desde 🏠) (@LaTeleTuya) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, this was Argentina’s 12th unbeaten game since their defeat against Brazil in the 2019 Copa America Semifinals. The draw means Argentina are now unbeaten in 35 matches against Chile at home.

Following this game, Argentina are on second spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL points table while Chile are on sixth. Argentina will next face Colombia while Chile will be up against Bolivia.

