Arsenal made great strides last season by qualifying for the Champions League, but for large parts, they looked on course to win the English Premier League and only a poor end led to them slipping up. The board has backed Mikel Arteta to improve further by providing the finances to make some major signings like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. The team is capable of playing at a very high level and it was only the lack of depth in the squad last term that rendered them trophyless. They begin their pre-season tour with a game against Nuremberg and it is an opportunity for them to gauge where they stand in terms of fitness and match sharpness. Nuremberg versus Arsenal starts at 10:30 pm IST.

Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes will be made up the central defensive partnership for Arsenal. Kai Havertz is all set to feature in midfield for Arsenal, which is an exciting prospect considering the German international has ideally featured in a front three. Gabriel Jesus leads the attack with Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka on the flanks. Jorginho, who will be the backup for Declan Rice for most parts of the campaign, is set to play as the central defensive midfielder.

Kanji Okunuki and Daichi Hayashi are the two new signings for Nuremberg and both are likely to feature for the German club. Erik Shuranov and Paul-Philipp have left the club leaving the club short of strikers. James Lawrence was part of the Gunners Academy but now faces his former club which should act as an extra motivation.

When is FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

FC Nurnberg will be taking on Arsenal in a pre-season match on Thursday, July 13. The game will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg.

Where to Get Live Telecast of FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the match on their TV sets in India. Since there are no official broadcast partners, fans in India would not be able to watch this match live on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Although the live telecast of this match won't be available for the pre-season games, fans can enjoy live streaming of this contest. Fans can stream the game online on Arsenal.com. All eyes will be on Kai Havertz as he makes his non-competitive debut for Arsenal. The former Chelsea star is a quality player and a new club should boost his confidence to get back to being a top player.

