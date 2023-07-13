Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Chrono24, one of the world's leading online marketplaces for luxury watches. CR7, as he is known in the football world, is also known in the community of watch lovers as one of the most passionate collectors of watches. Although the Portuguese soccer legend no longer makes sports headlines as he did ten years ago, he remains a household name in the marketing industry. Ronaldo will become a shareholder in Chrono24 alongside private equity firms and Bernard Arnault's family investment organisation. Cristiano Ronaldo Hits the ‘SIUUUU’ Celebration in Training With Al-Nassr Teammates, Pictures Go Viral!

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most marketed athletes in sports history and is one of the top ten Instagram users. He is also known for his extensive and eclectic collection of luxury watches worth millions of dollars. The five-time Champions League winner has been spotted wearing Rolex and other opulent timepieces like Jacob & Co, Girard-Perregaux and Franck Muller. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr BANNED by FIFA From Registering New Players, Here’s Why

Chrono24 spokesman Stracke clarifies that the cooperation between Chrono24 and Ronaldo is not an endorsement or marketing agreement. “He gave money to us, not us giving money to him,” Tim Stracke said.

Cristiano Ronaldo said: “As a long-term watch collector and regular user of Chrono24, it’s a pleasure for me to become a shareholder in the company now. Chrono24 unites millions of watch lovers from all around the world to share in their passion, together – that global unification is something I know well and am thrilled to be a part of.” 'Good to be Back' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As he Joins Al-Nassr Pre-Season Training.

About Chrono24

Chrono24 has been a pioneer in the field of Internet marketplaces since its foundation in 2003. Chrono24, a well-known disruptor in the luxury watch industry, has revolutionized the way people buy luxury watches, offering availability, honesty and connectivity to enthusiasts around the world.

The platform records over 9 million unique users each month with over 530,000 watches from over 3,000 dealers from over 120 countries and over 30,000 private sellers. Chrono24 offers a comprehensive portfolio of services to help buyers and sellers complete their transactions in a trusted environment, with a large combined global offering of new, pre-owned and vintage watches. Over 500 employees work at Chrono24 in offices in Berlin, Miami, New York and Tokyo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2023 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).