Lionel Messi and his family were enjoying a night visit in the energetic city of Miami. One of the ecstatic fans couldn't contain his excitement and kissed the Argentina football star while clicking a selfie. The fan apparently treasured the unique opportunity to be in the company of his idol. This particular instance demonstrated Messi's unwavering admiration and bond with his devoted fans as he gets ready to make his debut for Inter Miami in MLS. Lionel Messi Opens Up on Retirement from Argentina National Football Team Ahead of his Inter Miami Unveiling Event

Fan Kisses Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and his fanily out in Miami. One fan gets particularly close. Via SC_ESPN. 🇺🇸🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/dCfQtPcB9P — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 13, 2023

