FC Goa will lock horns with Odisha FC in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Wednesday (February 17). Both teams have been winless for a while and would like to emerge victorious in this game. With 24 points in 17 games, FC Goa are fifth in the team standings and can topple Hyderabad FC at the third position with a win in the upcoming contest. On the other hand, Odisha are reeling at the last spot with nine points in 17 games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, strikers and defenders for FCG vs OFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The two sides have faced each other thrice, and the Gaurs have emerged winners every single time. Odisha FC and FC Goa last locked horns earlier in the season where Igor Angulo netted a winner, taking Goa to a 1-0 win. The result is expected to be same in this contest given the journey of both teams this season. With Odisha having a fragile defence and Goa having Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo in the ranks, the Gaurs are firm favourites. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

FCG vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arshpreet Singh (OFC) must be your keeper for this game.

FCG vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jacob Tratt (OFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG) and Saviour Gama (FCG) must be your defenders.

FCG vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Glan Martins (FCG), Alberto Nogeura (FCG), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC) and Cole Alexander (OFC) must be your midfielders.

FCG vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Diego Mauricio (OFC) and Igor Angulo (FCG) should be selected as the forward for your team.

FCG vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arshpreet Singh (OFC), Jacob Tratt (OFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG), Glan Martins (FCG), Alberto Nogeura (FCG), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Igor Angulo (FCG)

Igor Angulo (FCG) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG) can fill the vice-captain slot.

