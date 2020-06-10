Gareth Southgate, England Manager Calls for End to White Privilege in Football, Says Lack of Opportunities for Colour Footballers ‘Biggest Crime’

Gareth Southgate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

England manager Great Southgate feels its time football gets rid of the white privilege problem and allow black coaches and administrators to make progress. The former England international revealed that he had witnessed how coaches and administrators of colour were blocked from undertaking prominent positions in football. Southgate’s comments on the issues of colour racism come amidst the worldwide anti-racism protest following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minneapolis, United States after police torture. Raheem Sterling Backs Anti-Racism Protests in UK, Says ‘Only Disease Right Now Is the Racism That We Are Fighting’.

Earlier Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling had spoken out on the same issue and said that tackling racism is perhaps the most important issue society faces. He had pointed out how former England stars Sol Campbell and Ashley Cole have been given fewer opportunities in their coaching careers when compared to teammates Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. Southgate echoed the same and called for football to make career path equal for all instead of the white supremacy. Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund Pays Tribute to George Floyd, Says ‘We Are Stronger Together’.

"I think Ashley Cole is developing very well and on a similar route to what Steven (Gerrard) did – in that Steven worked in Liverpool’s academy for a couple of years,” Southgate was quoted as saying by Goal. “On a broader scale, we lack that representation. The biggest crime for us in any area, if we’re adults looking at kids, is if they sit and think that a path in life isn’t possible. And is not accessible.

"I heard Jermain Defoe say a few days ago: ‘Is it worth me taking my [coaching] qualifications? We have to avoid the feeling that you can’t achieve something because that stops some people going for it. We have to make sure the opportunity is there when people are qualified and capable. And then, of course, they have to grasp that opportunity. If they can do well, they’ll role model what’s possible to the next generation,” he added.

Southgate also showed his support from England stars Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, who have taken their stance against racism and have voiced their support for the protests since the death of Floyd. The protests have also exposed the hollow mentality in football and sports, in general, raising questions about equality in the game.

“I haven't spoken to them since the incident last week, but in actual fact, I know where they stand," Southgate told Sky Sports. "I've had enough conversations with them over a long period of time to recognise that they would be emotional, frustrated, angry and passionate and I have a lot of empathy with where they stand. I've been here before, we've talked before about moments that might change society. This certainly does feel different."