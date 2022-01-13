The El Clasico 2021-22 game at the Camp Nou turned out to be quite an interesting affair for Real Madrid as they made their way into the finals of the Spanish Super Cup 2021-22. The Los Blancos registered a 3-2 win over Barcelona with Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde scoring a goal for the Los Blancos. But Barcelona star Gerard Pique is surely unperturbed with the defeat and said that he is proud of the team despite losing against Real Madrid. Pique further said that he is quite happy with the way the team is shipping up under their new manager Xavi. Barcelona vs Real Madrid Results & Goal Video Highlights: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde Score for Real Madrid, Los Blancos Register 3-2 Win in Spanish Super Cup 2021-22.

While admitting that it's shame to not get the desired results, he said, "Losing against Madrid hurts, but we are closer to winning. We are already competing and now we need to take the definitive step to turn it around and start winning,” he said. While picking the positives for the side, Pique said that he is very proud of the way that Barcelona has been competing for the titles and with this kind of a close fixture, the team can surely leave the ground with their heads held high.

Pique further explained that they had a host of players who didn't play for months and if they could yield such results after a break it's good news for the team. "The only negative is that we have not won," he said. Lukk De Jong and Ansu Fati were the goal scorers for the Catalans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).