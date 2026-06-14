Germany vs Curacao: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E kicks off with a fascinating encounter as four-time champions Germany take on tournament debutants Curacao at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, today, June 14, 2026, at 10:30 PM IST. This match marks a significant moment for both nations, albeit for very different reasons. Germany vs Curacao, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

For Germany, under coach Julian Nagelsmann, the tournament represents an opportunity to bounce back from consecutive group stage exits in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and reassert their dominance on the global stage. Die Mannschaft enters the competition in impressive form, boasting a nine-match winning streak, and will be eager to start their campaign strongly. Curaçao, on the other hand, is making history as the smallest nation by both population and land area ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. Their journey to the finals has been a fairytale, characterized by an unbeaten qualifying run of seven wins and three draws, instilling confidence under veteran coach Dick Advocaat. Notably, this will be the first-ever senior international meeting between these two nations.

Germany Predicted Lineup & Formation

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to deploy a formidable 4-2-3-1 formation, focusing on fluid possession and a high press. The German squad features a blend of experienced leaders and exciting young talents. Manuel Neuer, having come out of international retirement, is set to start in goal, despite a minor calf concern. The defense is likely to see Joshua Kimmich at right-back, with Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck forming the central defensive partnership. Nathaniel Brown is tipped to start at left-back, having featured in pre-tournament friendlies. In midfield, a dynamic double pivot of Felix Nmecha and Aleksandar Pavlović is anticipated, providing both defensive cover and creative impetus. The attacking midfield trio is expected to be Leroy Sané, the prolific Jamal Musiala, and Florian Wirtz, all playing behind lone striker Kai Havertz.

Predicted Germany XI (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown

Midfielders: Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlović

Attacking Midfielders: Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz

Forward: Kai Havertz

Curacao Predicted Lineup & Formation

Curacao, under the guidance of 78-year-old Dick Advocaat – who will become the oldest-ever World Cup manager – is expected to adopt a resilient 4-3-3 formation, which can quickly transition into a more defensive 4-5-1 block when Germany is in possession. Eloy Room is the undisputed choice between the posts, looking to add to his 72 international caps. The back four is likely to comprise Shurandy Sambo, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, and Sherel Floranus. The midfield is expected to be anchored by captain Leandro Bacuna, alongside Livano Comenencia and his brother Juninho Bacuna, who are crucial to both breaking up play and initiating attacks. Upfront, former Manchester United player Tahith Chong is expected to start on the wing, supporting Jürgen Locadia through the middle, with Jeremy Antonisse completing the attacking trident. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 15): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Predicted Curacao XI (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Eloy Room

Defenders: Shurandy Sambo, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo, Sherel Floranus

Midfielders: Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Juninho Bacuna

Forwards: Tahith Chong, Jürgen Locadia, Jeremy Antonisse

Players to Watch

For Germany, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz are the creative lynchpins, capable of unlocking disciplined defenses with their dribbling, vision, and goal-scoring threat. Their partnership will be vital to Germany's attacking prowess. Upfront, Kai Havertz will be looking to convert the chances created. For Curaçao, captain Leandro Bacuna is a vital, experienced presence in midfield, known for his leadership and ability to dictate play. Tahith Chong's pace and skill on the wing will be crucial for their counter-attacking efforts.

This opening fixture promises to be a clash of contrasting styles and ambitions. While Germany aims for a dominant start to their World Cup campaign, Curaçao will be looking to continue their fairytale run and spring a major surprise on the biggest stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).