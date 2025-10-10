Germany have a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier game coming up at home against Luxembourg, which they need to win at all cost to stay competitive in the campaign. The Die Mannschaft surprisingly have just one win in their last five matches, which came in their last outing against Northern Ireland. Manager Julian Nagelsmann has a tough ask of reviving the morale of the squad that has taken a beating in recent times. Playing at home though is an important opportunity for them to fix the wrongs. Luxembourg do not have any points on board and are on a five-game winless run, which needs urgent fixing. Czech Republic 0–0 Croatia, FIFA World Cup European 2026 Qualifiers: Evenly Poised Clash Ends Goalless in Prague as Both Sides Stay Level on Points in Group L.

Antonio Rudiger, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Nnamdi Collins, Pascal Gross, and Paul Nebel have all been excluded from the German squad. Florian Wirtz has struggled in England with Liverpool and needs a good game here. He will partner Serge Gnabry in the attacking midfield role with Maximilian Beier as the central striker. Leon Gortezka and Joshua Kimmich will be the double pivot in central midfield, controlling the tempo of the match.

Lucas Fox and Kenan Avdusinovic are in line to make their debuts for Luxembourg in this match while the likes of Mica Pinto and Enzo Duarte miss out. Edvin Muratovic is all set to play the lone striker up top with Danel Sinani and Aiman Dardari supporting him from the wide areas. Olivier Thill and Leandro Barreiro will occupy the pockets of space in central midfield and try and break the opposition passing lines.

Germany vs Luxembourg, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Germany vs Luxembourg, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Saturday, October 11 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Ten 2 SD/HD (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Germany vs Luxembourg, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Germany national football team will take on the challenge of Luxembourg national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Saturday, October 11. The Germany vs Luxembourg FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Egypt Confirm FIFA World Cup 2026 Berth as Mohamed Salah Scores Brace in 3–0 Win Over Djibouti.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Germany vs Luxembourg, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Germany vs Luxembourg live telecast will be available for fans on the Sony Sports Network Ten 2 SD/HD channel. For Germany vs Luxembourg online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Germany vs Luxembourg, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Germany vs Luxembourg live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Germany might not be their usual self in recent months but defeating Luxembourg should not be a problem for them.

