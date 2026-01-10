FA Cup 2025-26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are set to meet in a high-stakes all-Premier League clash in the FA Cup 2025-26 third round on 10 January. The fixture represents a critical moment for Spurs manager Thomas Frank, whose side has struggled for consistency in recent weeks. For Aston Villa, the match offers an opportunity to replicate last season's cup success over the North London side and maintain their momentum under Unai Emery. Antoine Semenyo Signs For Manchester City; Ghana International Makes £64M Move From Bournemouth During Premier League 2025-26 Winter Transfer Window.

This fixture is a repeat of last season's fourth-round tie, which Villa won to progress. With an early exit from the League Cup already on their record, the FA Cup represents Spurs' primary hope for silverware this season.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 10.

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Time: 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the FA Cup action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV will provide live streaming of FA Cup, with Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa match live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Telecast: The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match on its Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Team News and Key Players

Tottenham enters the match with significant personnel issues, potentially missing up to ten first-team players. Captain Cristian Romero is unavailable due to a one-match suspension following a disciplinary hearing. Spurs are also without several key attackers, including James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), and Dominic Solanke (ankle). Furthermore, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are currently away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Aston Villa have their own selection concerns, most notably the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who was ruled out after picking up a knock against Crystal Palace. Midfielders Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley remain sidelined, while Evann Guessand is also away at AFCON. However, January signing Alysson could be in line to make his debut after joining the matchday squad.

